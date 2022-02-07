(Shenandoah) -- Work continues on the city of Shenandoah's budget for next fiscal year.
Shenandoah's City Council members are expected to pour through the numbers during a budget workshop Tuesday afternoon at 5, prior to the regular council meeting. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the workshop will cover budget requests from various city departments, as well as other financial data. Lyman says the proposed budget includes funding for some big ticket items.
"We do have our road resurfacing project that will be starting this coming fiscal year," said Lyman. "That's due on West Thomas, North Center and West Nishna. So, that will be reflected in the budget. We're trying to explore maybe adding two more fresh water wells to the water supply for the water treatment plant. But, I don't think we'll get to the point to where we'll fully building those during this fiscal year. We're just doing some of the preliminary planning stuff on that."
Money for park and pool improvements is also included.
"We're going to try to wrap up the Priest Park all-accessible playground equipment upgrade," he said. "We're actually going to try to get this done on this fiscal year. There might some carryover of that (next fiscal year). Otherwise, we're trying to slowly but surely do some upgrades to the pool, and replace equipment as it gets worn out, here and there."
Lyman says the city is also exploring increased pay for part-time employees.
"Councilman (Kim) Swank asked about looking at our part-time pay rates for summer hires, specifically at the pool," said Lyman."Then, the folks who mow the various places we mow. So, we've tried to address that and stay competitive there, and try to make that work into what we can afford, basically."
Following the budget workshop, the council is expected to set a public hearing on the city's fiscal 2023 budget during its regular meeting, State law requires city and county municipalities to certify their budgets by March 15th.