(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials have a process in place for filling a vacancy on the city's park and recreation board.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council authorized authorized the city clerk to publish a notice regarding filling the spot created by Roger McQueen's election as mayor last week. Councilman Kim Swank--the council's park and rec board liaison--says the city intends to appoint a successor to fill the remaining two years of McQueen's term. The appointee would then have the option of running for a full six-year term. Swank says the board is seeking individuals interested in serving on the board.
"The park board kind of wants to invite anybody who's interested," said Swank, "their meetings are the first Wednesday of the month. So, the next one will be December 1st here (at City Hall). So, if anybody's got an idea that they want to, but they don't really know what's going on, they (board members) all said they would be willing to sit down with anybody who asks questions about whether they want to be on the board."
Shenandoah residents may also petition for a special election to fill the board vacancy. In addition, the search continues for a new Shenandoah park and rec director. Swank thanked city officials and employees who have filled the void left by Chad Tiemeyer's departure last month.
"A.J. (Lyman) and most of the staff in our city has been helping in all different kinds of ways," he said. "It's nice to know we have a lot of people interested in the city, and keeping it running. I know it's a lot of work for everybody, and I just want them to know we appreciate it."
Swank says the process for hiring a new director continues after a candidate selected for the job turned it down.
"They went through the interview process," said Swank, "offered it to a candidate, and the candidate declined, so then they had to redo it, again. So, they're in the process of doing that right now. They look like they're going to be filling that position soon, but it's going to take longer, because we didn't have luck with the first candidate."
Tiemeyer stepped down in late October to become park and rec director in Carroll.