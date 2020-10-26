(Shenandoah) -- With the continuing spike in local coronavirus cases, Shenandoah's City Council plans another remote meeting.
Meeting via ZOOM Tuesday evening at 6, the council will tackle several agenda items--most notably public hearings on proposed sales of city-owned properties at 300 Pine Street and 400 Evergreen. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the city continues to conduct business, and take COVID-19-related precautions.
"We're taking all the steps we can to ensure employee and public safety," said Lyman. "All public facilities are still open, for the most part. I believe the fire station and the police station are the only two that are limiting public access a little bit. Otherwise, we're making do."
Fortunately, Lyman says city staff members have avoided contracting the virus thus far.
"Luckily, we haven't had any positive cases within city employees for a bit," he said. "Hopefully, we can continue that trend by staying safe, and following recommendations. We're doing everything we can, still trying to conduct business, and keeping things moving."
ZOOM meeting information is available from the city of Shenandoah's Facebook page.