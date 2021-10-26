(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah officials are giving a recently-completed property rehabilitation project high marks.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council unanimous approved the deed to property located at 1202 South Center Street to Frank and Kathy Hammons. Council members awarded the deed after touring the renovated structure previously damaged by fire. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman was among those praising the project’s completion. Lyman tells KMA News the project went from “soup to nuts” in the renovation process.
“When we came to our agreement for the rehab of the property, it was mostly a shell,” said Lyman. “When I walked in there this (Tuesday) evening, I didn’t even recognize it. As far as a layout, they took out a wall here, and kind of reconfigured what it was going to look like on the inside. That was the property that had some fire damage, so it needed a complete strip-out from all the fire damage and everything.”
Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt and Councilman Kim Swank also complimented the Hammons for the renovation project. In other business, the council set a public hearing for November 9th at 6 p.m. on the sale of city-owned property at 909 7th Avenue to Robert Miller. Lyman says Miller was the high bidder from among three for the sale of the city-owned structure.
“This property was selected and went through public hearing about three months ago,” he said. “When it came right down to it, the person that was awarded the original bid pulled out of the deal. So, we re-advertised that. Mr. Miller expressed interest at the original sale, and put in for that.”
Lyman says the city continues to make progress with addressing nuisance structures, and in putting rehabilitated properties on the tax rolls.
“A lot of the time, they’re in such bad shape that they’re almost required to be demolished,” said Lyman. “I think I’ve got a list of about four right now that the city owns that I’m 99% sure need to be torn down. In the case of a few of these homes, from time to time we get to them quick enough that we can rehab them, or we can enter into an agreement for the rehab of those properties. We love to see that being a successful endeavor for the community. We like the housing stock still being around, we like it being on the tax rolls, and we like more residents in the community.”
In a related note, the council approved Brian Palmer’s request for a 90-day extension on a rehabilitation contract for 809 West Summit Avenue. The original rehab term expired on September 25th, while the first-term extension ended Monday.
Also Tuesday night, the council…
---approved the bid for geotechnical analysis of the Shenandoah Wastewater Treatment Plant’s soil to Allender Butzke Engineers.
---approved an agreement between the city and McClure Engineering for the design and bidding services for Shenandoah Regional Airport’s runway rehabilitation project.
---approved the solicitation of sealed bids for cash rent for 115 acres of crop ground and 62 acres of hay ground located at the airport, and 24 acres of hay ground located near the water treatment and city well site.
---appointed Jennifer Jones as a Shenandoah Public Library trustee, succeeding Andrea Swank.