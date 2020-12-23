(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah could follow in Essex's footsteps in considering a noise ordinance.
Near the end of Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting, Councilman Kim Swank says at least one resident he's talked to wants the city to look into it.
"A citizen called me, and said she was having some problems with some neighbors with noise," said Swank. "She called the police, and they said they couldn't do anything because we don't have a noise ordinance. Is that something we need to look into, to give our police department a little backing or support?"
Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says he's met with Police Chief Josh Gray and City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen on possible regulations prohibiting loud noises--something the city is without.
"There was a ruling by the State Supreme Court that kind of invalidated raucous noise as being too broad," said Lyman. "So, we would need to adopt a local ordinance with time and decibel levels that we could enforce. The city of Essex has started to go through this, so we could potentially piggyback on some of the work they've put in, and set our own levels and timelines from there."
Sorensen is also city attorney in Essex, where discussion regarding a similar amendment has dominated recent city council meetings. Earlier this month, the Essex City Council by a 3-to-2 vote amended the previous proposal, increasing decibel limits from 60-to-75. With the change, the council must hold a public hearing on the first reading of the adjusted amendment at its next meeting in January.
Sorensen says specifics such as decibel levels are required for any future proposal in Shenandoah.
"The way we see it now, is you have to have a definitive, measurable decibel level to enforce a noise infraction," said Sorensen. "Raucous, or too loud, or unreasonable are not good standards. They mean different things to different people."
Sorensen recommends Shenandoah adopt noise regulations, saying no community should be without them.
"There is a lot of research out there that you could go onto," he said. "And, I hate to tie it to a health issue, but noise can sometimes be a health issue. If there's too much noise, it can hurt people."
More discussion on the noise issue is expected at future Shenandoah City Council meetings.