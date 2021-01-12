(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah’s City Council faces considerable study and discussion in the coming months on a proposed noise ordinance.
Shenandoah City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen told the council Tuesday night that he plans to present a proposed ordinance for study – but not for resolution – at its next regular meeting January 26th. Sorensen is also city attorney in Essex, where debate over proposed noise regulations has dominated council meetings over the past several months. Sorensen says Essex council members did a lot of work in preparation for their ordinance.
“They looked at different towns that have decibel levels,” said Sorensen. “And, you know, 75 to 90 is in the range of acceptable decibel levels, I think. Most of the towns have adopted lower decibel levels. I prepared a bunch of material that I’d like to have you study to show the decibel levels.”
Sorensen says many communities – including Essex -- explored decibel-based ordinances after a court ruling rendered existing laws on the books as vague.
“For years, we had a noise ordinance that said you can’t have raucous and unreasonable noise,” he said. “That was tested before the Iowa courts, and the judge said raucous and unreasonable is in the eye of the beholder, and we need something more measurable. Like, if you’re driving a car, they don’t say you’re going unreasonably fast. They give you a radar gun, and they tag you at 10 over, or 15 over, or whatever.”
Sorensen says setting reasonable decibel levels is the hardest part of passing an ordinance. He cited Essex’s plight, as an example.
“A year ago, it was at 85 (decibels),” said Sorensen. “Then, the council took it way down to 60, then 65, around, and around, and around. And now, Essex is back to 75. It’s really a good exercise for the council to figure out what the proper decibel level is, what times of day – if you’re going to do that.”
Sorensen, however, says it’s important for communities to have some statutes regarding noise. Among other things, he says it’s a health issue.
“Right now, if somebody came down Main Street with 50 boom boxes on a lowboy, and had them wide open, the police could not arrest,” he said. “We have no noise ordinance. We have no raucous, we have no unreasonable, we have nothing. So, that’s why it’s important that we have something. If you’re going to do something, let’s do it as reasonable and fashionable as we can.”
Sorensen cautioned the council not to pass regulations that are too technical, such as having too many time restrictions that are difficult for police to enforce.
One note: the Essex City Council is expected to hold a public hearing Wednesday evening at 7 on an amended noise control ordinance, with the decibel limit set at 75.
In other business Tuesday night, the Shenandoah council…
--- approved the third payment for the Shenandoah Municipal Airport’s T-hangar construction project to Henningson Construction, Incorporated totaling $51,608.56.
--- approved the purchase of a Grasshopper snow tractor from Rolling Hills Small Engine totaling $27,396. A $25,000 gift from the Robert Holmes Charitable Foundation will cover most of the cost.
--- approved the Shenandoah Cemetery Board’s 2020 annual report.
--- reappointed Sherry Gibilisco as city cemetery sexton for a two-year term.
--- appointed Leon McEnaney to the city’s cemetery board for a term expiring December 31st of this year.
--- approved the salary/rate for full-time city employee Ross Norem at $17.65 per hour. Norem will serve as a utility worker until receiving his grade 1 water treatment certification.