(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah’s City Council Tuesday night sold only one of two city-owned properties listed on the agenda.
By unanimous vote, the council rejected the proposed sale of 300 Pine Street to Allison Million for $250. City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen recommended the council deny the transaction. Sorensen says the intended buyers backed out of the deal due to a sewer line problem at that location.
“We had an offer,” said Sorensen. “You, the city council countered. They accepted the counter. Then, we ran into a sewer problem. The neighbor had a blockage. When the plumber went in to find the blockage, he discovered that 300 Pine shared a sewer line with neighbors. As you know, we cannot have that.”
Thus, Sorensen says the property was left without a sewer line. He adds the buyers were unable to obtain a quote on sewer line repairs.
“Based on the lack of knowledge of how much that would run,” he said, “They decided they were not going to accept the property, and I already returned their $250 deposit.”
Since the property was deemed marginal in the first place, Sorensen says it may be demolished in the future. Council members had better luck with another property up for sale, as they approved the sale of property at 400 Evergreen to Chris Hielen for $500.
There was also news on another property in question. Back in July, the council had given Larry Shum 90 days to address issues with a nuisance property at 808 South Center Street, and asked him to return with an update Tuesday evening. However, Sorensen told the council Shum has since sold the property. He says it’s a common occurrence with nuisance properties.
“If somebody gets after these people for a nuisance property,” said Sorensen, “many of them are successful in selling it to somebody else—who sometimes sells it to somebody else.”
By unanimous vote, council members took no action on the South Center Street property. In other business Tuesday night, the council…
---approved a correction in a legal description of a property at 302 Sycamore previously sold to Grant Booker in August.
---set a public hearing for November 10th at 6 p.m. at 905 Vista Avenue to Dennis Schenk for $500.
---approved two change orders for the taxi-lane project, and the payment to Jensen Builders for more than $59,700 for the airport’s T-hangar project.
---approved the First National Bank street closure request on West Thomas Avenue from the corner of Blossom to Elm Streets Wednesday from 3:30-to-6 p.m. for the annual Moonlight Magic event.