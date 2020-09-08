(Shenandoah) – Parking regulations for trucks will remain as is in Shenandoah.
Shenandoah’s City Council Tuesday night unanimously rejected the second reading of an amendment to city ordinances limiting overnight semi truck parking to Southwest Road, with overflow spots available on Northwest Road. Current regulations allow overnight parking for trucks in different locations. City officials proposed the amendment because of concerns over trucks parked on Railroad Avenue and Factory Place. But, local residents voiced objections to the Southwest Road location at an impromptu public hearing.
Amy Alexander is one of the owners of Shen’s Cans Redemption Center at 500 Southwest Road. Alexander says truck parking would impact the center’s business.
“My main concern is with having the redemption center where it is,” said Alexander, “when we have trucks, we have six to seven trucks a week that come in. With those trailers parked there, they can’t come into our dock. They can’t pull into our dock. They said that if they can’t get into our docks, they’ll stop vending. That’s my main concern with the trucks parked there.”
Tim Fuller is a longtime resident in that vicinity. Fuller told the council that snow removal would be difficult with trucks parked on Southwest Road. He also aired concerns over vehicles speeding on that street.
“I know I’ve been a resident there for over 20 years,” said Fuller. “The traffic from Pella and Eaton’s, when it’s lunchtime or when they get off work, they do think sometimes it’s a racetrack. That’s my main concern with a truck being there, there’s only going to be one lane of traffic there from 7th Avenue to 9th Avenue.”
Sue Tysor voiced similar concerns, saying Southwest Road is a high-volume and high-speed street. She added it’s also a dark spot.
“The street light on 8th shines on 8th,” said Tysor. “It doesn’t shine on Southwest Road—it’s a dark spot. At 8:30 last Friday night, I had to walk past my 18 inches that I own beyond my lot before I could event make out a form of a trailer sitting there.”
Becky Kisling is an assistant manager at the Shenandoah Inn and Suites. Alexander voiced support for retaining truck parking on Railroad Avenue, saying many of the hotel’s customers are truckers.
“We do have quite a few of them that come into town from time to time, and they park on Railroad Avenue,” said Kisling, “because it’s within walking distance of the hotel. We’ve also had several instances throughout the years of truck drivers calling the hotel randomly, and saying, ‘we’re coming through your area. Do you have truck parking?’ And, we do not. So, we given them directions to Railroad Avenue, because it’s within walking distance, because they’re just looking for a safe place to park at night, with a nice bed and a clean shower.”
At least one possible alternative parking area was suggested. Jerry Scharp owns a lot on the edge of the community with parking for 15-to-20 semis, plus electrical plug-ins. However, City Administrator A.J. Lyman cautioned the council against endorsing one privately-owned location. Council members approved the amendment’s first reading late last month after the parking location was changed from Northwest Road to Southwest Road.
In other business Tuesday night, the council…
---took no action on a proposal for a crosswalk and stop sign near the intersection of East Nishna and Matthew Street. (More on this development in a future news story).
---approved the sale of city-owned property located at 604 and 606 South Center Street for $2,000. Additionally, the purchaser requests the city to demolish 604 South Center Street, and fill the basement with dirt, leaving the lot in a constructible condition to build a garage for the benefit of 606 South Center--or MALOJA, Incorporated.
---approved a revenue purpose statement for the Shenandoah Golf Course.
---approved a resolution requesting reimbursement from the Iowa COVID-19 Government Relief Fund for up to $114,554.84.
---approved the purchase of a UTV for Shenandoah Regional Airport from Vetter Equipment for $16,300 for the vehicle, itself, plus $2,999 for the snow blade. Funding for the purchase will come from the Wilson Trust.
---approved Platinum Pool’s quote for repairs at the Wilson Aquatic Center for up to $132,591.98.
---approved payment to the War Memorial Trust in the amount of $28,152.87. The amount covers $7,500 rent from April 1st to August 30th, $9,700 for the maintenance shed and inventory, $3,514 for the Pro Shop Inventory, and $7,439.23 for utility payments paid on behalf of the city.
---approved a quote totaling $118,485 for new seating at Legacy 3 Theater.
---set a public hearing for September 22nd at 6 p.m. on amendments to Chapter 69 of the city regarding parking regulations, setting no parking zones on both sides of Factory Place from 8th Avenue to the alley between 9th Avenue and Summit Avenue.
---also set public hearings for the sales of city-owned properties at 809 West Summit and 208 East Sheridan Avenue.