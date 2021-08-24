(Shenandoah) – Tuesday night’s Shenandoah City Council meeting began on a somber note.
Council members held a moment of silence at the beginning of the meeting for 17-year-old Grace Johnson. A Shenandoah High School senior, Johnson died Monday evening, five days after she was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Fremont County. A GoFundMe page established to help her family confirmed the girl’s passing in an update posted Tuesday. Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt asked for the moment of silence in support of Johnson’s family.
“She was a lifeguard for the city—and a good one,” said Hunt. “Her dad Joe works for the water department. We have a lot of connections with this family, so let’s have a moment of silence before we start.”
Hunt closed the moment of silence with these words:
“Rest in peace, Grace.”
The Shenandoah youth’s passing is the latest in what has been a deadly summer on Iowa’s roadways. The Iowa Department of Transportation’s traffic fatality count for 2021 totals 204 accident deaths in the state as of Tuesday – an increase of eight deaths, or a 4% increase over this time last year. Twenty-five traffic deaths have been reported in Iowa thus far in August.