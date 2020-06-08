(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's City Council resumes regular meetings in person Tuesday evening.
For first time in almost three months, the council meets at Shenandoah City Hall's council chambers at 6 p.m. However, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the meeting will be conducted under social distancing standards connected to COVID-19.
"We're going to spread out some of the seats--maybe take some out," said Lyman. "We're asking and highly encouraging people to wear masks. The council, themselves, we're going to have to modify how they sit. We're going to have two down below the raised platform there, just to help us ensure we do social distancing in place there, along with myself, the city clerk, the city attorney, the chief. We'll probably have to spread out. We'll just do our best.
"We just ask that folks that are not feeling well not attend in person, and send somebody in their stead, and submit some written statement to us, then go from there."
Shenandoah City Hall reopened under tight restraints last Monday. Lyman says all has gone well since that time.
"The fact that we were closed as long as long as we were allowed a lot of private businesses to catch up with some of the measures we put in place," he said. "So, nobody seems too put out by it. I also know that folks got used to doing business with our dropbox, and us making a phone call for things that we needed to correct kind of by appointment worked out. Not a hitch that I've seen thus far."
Lyman says visitors must still take precautions when doing business at City Hall.
"We're still encouraging folks to wear masks," said Lyman. "We've got some spots marked out on the floor to stay spread out. Luckily, we don't see a hoard of people, so it self-polices itself pretty well. But, to the extent that if you open the door and see the lobbies full, and you got some time on your hands, maybe give it a few minutes and let some people leave, and go from there. But again, we haven't encountered any major issues."
Among the agenda items Tuesday night: two public hearings, including one for an amendment to the current fiscal year's budget.