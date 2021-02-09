(Shenandoah) – The continuing coronavirus pandemic’s impact can be found in parts of Shenandoah’s proposed budget for next fiscal year.
Shenandoah’s City Council poured through the figures of the fiscal 2022 budget during a special workshop late Tuesday afternoon. One city service hit particularly hard by COVID-19 is Shenandoah Public Library. Public health measures related to rising COVID case numbers forced the library to close for 33 business days last spring and two weeks in November. Shenandoah Library Director Carrie Falk reflected on the challenges the facility faced in discussing her department’s budget with the council.
“It’s been an interesting year, yes,” said Falk. “I think we survived well, and I’m glad to see people are still using the library.”
Despite the virus’ impact, the library’s budget noted only increases in supplies and materials, and in part-time wages. Shenandoah’s Park and Recreation Department also took hits from COVID-related program cancellations and changes. However, Park and Rec Director Chad Tiemeyer expects revenues from the Wilson Aquatic Center to rebound in fiscal ’22 following a shortened season last summer.
“All signs show us opening and going back to a normal season,” said Tiemeyer. “Obviously, we’ll modify it a little bit. We’ll obviously have passes this year, and kind of go back to the same financial plan to help families out.
“We got a lot work done to it this summer, or this past fall, so that should help keep the longevity up,” he added.
Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt noted one interesting aspect in the city’s cemetery budget – an increase in the number of cremations. City Cemetery Sexton Sherry Gibilisco says COVID-19 made for fewer families holding burials at the Rose Hill Cemetery.
“Part of that is families who might not have considered that (cremation) at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Gibilisco. “We actually had only maybe four COVID deaths at the cemetery. They weren’t all from Page County. But knowing that, they wanted that type of a burial. But, yes, there was a slight increase in cremations.”
City officials braced for a major reduction in the city’s road use tax revenues. But, City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the anticipated hit due to a virus-related decrease in travel hasn’t materialized.
“You know, originally, they were projecting a 40% hit in road use tax,” said Lyman. “We haven’t seen that. Karla (Gray) and I talked about this. The nearest thing we can figure is, our folks still had to drive to and from work here, whereas a community like Des Moines, a lot more folks worked from home. So, you might not see as drastic of impact, but we don’t know – it might still be coming. So, we left that kind of flat.”
Tuesday’s budget workshop took place prior to the regular council meeting. During the regular meeting, the board approved a resolution approving the maximum property tax dollars, and maximum levy for the city for next fiscal year. A public hearing on the city’s fiscal 2022 budget is expected at the council’s March 9th meeting.
In other business, the council….
--- approved the bid proposal to demolish city-owned properties located at 604 South Center Street, 300 Pine Street, 805 Southwest Road and 510 Palm Street.
--- approved the fourth payment for Shenandoah Regional Airport’s T-hangar construction project in the amount of $36,779.25 to Henningson Construction Company.
--- approved Blain Petersen as a volunteer firefighter.
--- approved Susan Blane as a Rapp Trust member and trustee as nominated by the board, succeeding Heather Ritchey.