(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's stance on a controversial carbon pipeline project takes another turn Tuesday night.
Officials with Green Plains and Summit Carbon Solutions are listed on the agenda of the Shenandoah City Council's 6 p.m. meeting at Shenandoah City Council. After hearing from both companies, the council is expected to discuss whether to rescind Mayor Roger McQueen's veto of a resolution approved at the last council meeting objecting to Summit's proposed Midwest Express Pipeline. Approved by a 4-to-1 vote at the December 20th meeting, the resolution also opposed the use of eminent domain to acquire property for the project. Council members took action after hearing from the project's opponents. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman also voiced concerns over the proposed pipeline, saying the city has concerns about the potential impact on the city's water system.
"The proposed line would cross our raw water mains that supply water to the entire town," said Lyman. "If there were a leak or rupture, the liquid CO2 would cause rupturing of those raw water lines. And, we would be without water for however long it took to repair that, which is a greater issue."
In an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program the next morning, McQueen was asked whether the council's vote would impact the city's relationship with Green Plains.
"No, I don't think so," said McQueen. "Like I say, we're not opposed to the pipeline, itself. We have questions about where it's going to be located. I think Green Plains would be in agreement with the city on this. We want it to be safe, we want it to be away from our water, because they use a lot of it, too, and they don't want any chance of something happening there. So, I think Green Plains and the city will be mutual on this as far as the placement of the line, and so forth. I don't see any conflict there, at all."
Green Plains officials informed KMA News that company CFO Jim Stark will address the council regarding the proposed pipeline, and it's importance to its business and the region. Green Plain's Shenandoah plant is one of 12 ethanol plants in Iowa that would be served by the pipeline, which would stretch more than 700 miles across western Iowa, including portions of Fremont, Page and Montgomery counties.