(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are looking at streamlining the penalty process for animal control violations.
By unanimous vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council set a public hearing for March 22nd at 6 p.m. on a proposed change in the city's animal-at-large regulations. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the amendment involves replacing a court appearance with fines.
"Currently, the way the ordinance reads, if an animal is caught at large, a court appearance is issued to them," said Lyman. "The chief of police (Josh Gray), and city attorney (Mahlon Sorensen), have proposed that we just institute a municipal fine for that, instead, rather than a court appearance, to make it simpler and easier to enforce."
Lyman says the change would eliminate the need for a police officer to appear in court on the violation. He says violators would be subject to various levels of fines, depending on the infraction. Again, the public hearing scheduled for March 22nd at 6 p.m.