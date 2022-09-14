(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are seeking a new tool for renovating certain properties in the community.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council authorized City Clerk Karla Gray to publish requests for proposals for the Iowa Economic Development Authority's Community Catalyst Grant program. Up to $100,000 is available to property owners seeking "redevelopment, rehabilitation or deconstruction of underutilized buildings, and stimulate growth or reinvestment in the community." Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen attended a meeting in Clarinda Tuesday outlining the program. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, McQueen says the program targets revamping downtown business districts.
"You know, they had a lot of great examples of small towns across Iowa that they've been using this for," said McQueen. "Buildings that were in stages of falling down and so forth, that they've renovated. They've got people to come in and invest the money, and there were able to advance some of these grants to help them. Now, they've turned them into major focal points on Main Street."
The IEDA's website states 40% of the funds are awarded to cities with populations under 1,500.
"The city is actually the sponsor for it," he said. "But then, they get scored, whether they will actually be awarded any money at all. But that meeting yesterday, it was well attended, I thought. There was a lot of people there that are looking at this kind of thing for their downtown areas, and what they can do to take one building or two buildings, and convert them into something that people will come to, and are functional again, without changing a lot of the design of the building."
Margaret Brady, the owner of MALOJA LLC--the company renovating the Johnson Brothers Mill property--indicated an interesting in seeking grant money from the program during Tuesday night's council meeting. McQueen, however, says there is a catch.
"We can only propose one a year," said McQueen. "The one we do now won't even be rewarded until June of '23. The purpose of the catalyst is if we do one, then there will be someone who will say, 'hey I would like to do a project like that, too, and approach this the next year.' Hopefully, we'll have quite a few ideas, and so forth, and the city will actually submit the one they feel the one that will have the best chance of getting some money out of the IEDA."
Bids for the program are due at Shenandoah City Hall October 14. In other business Tuesday night, the council...
---unanimously approved an agreement between the city and the Iowa Department of Transportation for federal aid on a City Highway Bridge Program project--renovation of the Southwest Road Bridge--not to exceed $1 million.
---by a 3-to-2, rejected the declaration of covenants, conditions, easements and restrictions for the proposed Parkwood Estates Subdivision, despite a recommendation from the city's planning and zoning commission. By a 4-to-1 vote, council members also rejected an agreement between the city, Parkwood LLC and Cornerstone Fellowship Church for the development of a cul-de-sac within a portion of the subdivision property and the church property.
---approved the pay application in the amount of $181,804.64 to Screed Tech, LLC for the airport runway pavement rehabilitation project.
---approved the pay application in the amount of $82,300.06 to Western Engineering for the 2022 Street Improvement project.
---approved the public benefit status for the September 24 Shenfest Vendor Fair, and approving the use of Priest Park.
---approved a street closure for the Eagle's Clubs First Responder Night Out on Sheridan Avenue from Broad Street to Sycamore September 22 between 6-to-8 p.m.
---approved a street closure request from J&R Saloon September 23 and 24 on Elm Street from West Thomas Avenue to the alley from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
---approved a public benefit status for a flag retirement ceremony in Sportsman's Park September 24 at 7 p.m.
