(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah officials say an administrator is necessary for the city’s new program designed to renovate dilapidated housing.
At a short regular meeting Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council unanimously approved the solicitation of a contractor for the pilot demolition and rehabilitation grant program. Approved by the council last month, the program provides city funding for private attempts to eliminate or renovate dilapidated structures. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the program needs a separate administrator.
“The demo and rehab program the council adopted a little bit ago,” said Lyman, “built into that is a program administrator to help do application intake and review, and then review the property, and do that.”
Lyman says the position needs someone with experience.
“I don’t have any specific construction experience,” he said. “We’re asking for a contracted employee with the city for this limited pilot program to help us review those applications, look at the viability of the projects themselves, and recommend to the council whether or not these projects would be successful, and then help on the administrative side verify that the work has been done to code, turn in receipts and getting the bills paid toward that.”
In other business, the council set a public hearing for August 9 at 6 p.m. on the voluntary annexation of property at 700 South Fremont Street -- the Community First Credit Union property – and at 602 South Fremont Street – Healthy Tails Retreat.
Also Tuesday, the council…
--- approved a request from Robert Stuck for a 90-day extension on a rehabilitation contract for 510 Tassa.
--- approved Bri Sorensen’s request for a parking closure in front of 507 West Sheridan Avenue for rehabilitation purposes through December 31.
--- approved a street closure request from the Eagles Club for a bike show, swap meet, benefit ride and music from 8 a.m. Saturday to midnight Sunday. The closure entails the alley in the 100 block of South Elm Street to West Thomas Avenue in front of J&R’s, and from Elm to Maple Streets on West Thomas.
--- approved a street closure request from Meagan and Dustin Mattson for South Elm Street from 9th Avenue south to the Forest Park entrance this Friday, Saturday and Sunday and August 14 from 6-to-11 p.m., and the alleyway behind the Legacy 3 Theater September 10 from 6-to-11 p.m. The closures will allow for movie filming in those locations.
--- approved a street closure request for the Ecumenical Vacation Bible School July 31-August 2 from 4:30-to-8:30 p.m. on 5th Avenue from Church Street west to the end of the Congregational Church parking lot.
--- ratified and approved the rate and salaries for Shenandoah Golf Course mowers Jay Spangler and Seth Zwickel for $10 an hour.
--- appointed Barb Bosley to a five-year term on the city’s planning and zoning board, succeeding Rosalie Downing.
--- reappointed Jim Davey for another five-year term on the city’s zoning board of adjustment.