(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are hoping to get more "bang for the buck" on planned street repairs next year.
Meeting via ZOOM Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved the city's street resurfacing project in 2021, and the application for funding and bidletting to the Southwest Iowa Planning Council. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman told the council the plan involves the use of federal and local dollars to address some trouble spots in the community.
"We're trying to maximize our federal dollars that we're eligible for," said Lyman, "and there are only certain routes that are federal-funding eligible. So, those federal dollars with our local dollars can get kind of the most bang for our buck in some priority access areas right now."
Lyman says federal funding will cover most of the costs of repairing North Center Street from Ferguson Road to Sheridan Avenue, and West Nishna Road from Highway 59 to Anna Crose. Local dollars will be used for fixing West Thomas Avenue from the railroad tracks west to Highway 59.
"I think everyone can agree that West Thomas is probably in some of the worst shape here in town," he said. "We can do a big, long stretch of it, and maximize kind of our bang for the buck there with that."
Engineer Cody Forsch with JEO Consultants says streets targeted for repairs were set following an extensive survey of the community.
"There's approximately 10.3 federal miles in town," said Forsch, "and about 28.2 miles of local routes. So, we've kind of boiled those down based on ADT and surface conditions, then assigned a cost per square yard is what we use for our metric, based on past project experience that had similar scope of work, is what we'll be doing with our program."
With the council's approval, the plan will be submitted to SWIPCO for inclusion into its fiscal 2021 street repair program. Work on the targeted streets is expected next summer and fall.