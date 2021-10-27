(Shenandoah) -- Another round of renovations is set at Shenandoah Regional Airport.
By unanimous vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved an agreement between the city and McClure Engineering for the design and bidding services for phase two of the airport's runway rehabilitation project. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the project involves repairs to the airport's crosswind runway strip.
"About two-and-a-half years ago, we did the main runway," said Lyman. "This is the second phase of this project, and this is 90% funded by the FAA, and then a 10% local match for the rehab and resurfacing of the crosswind runway. Luckily, we did the intersection of the two runways last year."
Lyman hopes this project isn't as extensive as renovation on the main runway.
"Other than briefly, where there's one little crack on the main runway, the main runway will stay open the entire time," he said. "Last time, we had to close down the entire airport for a significant amount of time. Hopefully, this will be quicker and easier."
Lyman says the project's timeline will depend on the bids received. Back in May, the council accepted the completion of the airport's four-unit T-hangar construction project, as well as the P.C. concrete taxi lanes.