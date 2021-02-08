(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's City Council receives a sneak peak of sorts on the city's fiscal 2022 budget Tuesday night.
City Administrator A.J. Lyman and other department heads will outline budget numbers during a special workshop at 5 p.m. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Lyman says the biggest difference in preparing next fiscal year's budget is including figures for the Shenandoah Golf Course. It was one year ago this month that the council voted to enter into a lease agreement with the American Legion Country Club and War Memorial Trust for the golf course and pro shop’s operations.
"Last year, we brought it on in the middle of the fiscal year," said Lyman. "Now, we're trying to budget for it--which is different. We're looking at basically three-quarters of a season, and trying to massage those numbers to a reasonable degree, and chart it out so it makes sense, and we have a nice balanced budget yet. That's been a bit of a challenge. We're still new at it, but we'll get it figured out."
Lyman declined to offer any projections on tax levies until Tuesday evening.
"We know that on the general fund, we will max that out--as we have every year," he said, "and as 99% of the communities in Iowa do every year, as well. It's more on the debt service levy, and a couple of the additional levies. We think it might go down a little, but don't hold me to that. We'll see how it all goes. Again, we just prepare it, and council gets to vote."
Tuesday's workshops takes place prior to the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. Council members will attend both meetings via ZOOM.