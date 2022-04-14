(Shenandoah) -- Residents participating in Shenandoah's annual clean-up next month will be required to show proof of residency within city limits.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Shenandoah City Council set the clean-up days for May 12th-14th to allow residents a chance to get rid of unwanted junk. Shenandoah Sanitation Operations Manager Dave Riley suggested adding the provision for proof of residency to cut down on out-of-town dumpers.
"It's very hard for us to monitor who is from the town," said Riley. "We talked about possibly presenting a water bill for this, so we can kind of monitor it. All of the cities around us are going to that. I'd like to see Shenandoah go to that."
Councilman Jon Eric Brantner supported the move to require participants to prove they live in town. He says he hopes workers at the event will be lenient if someone shows up without a bill.
"I hope you guys are patient and maybe if they don't have their utility bill, they can provide a photo ID or something that shows that they live within city limits," said Brantner. "That way we're being fair to people that may not hear about this or see a public notice or something."
Also for this year's event, Riley says participants will be asked to remain in their vehicles and allow workers to unload their junk, instead of doing it themselves.
"We would really prefer if the customer coming in stays in their vehicle for safety reasons," said Riley. "We've got a lot of movement going around there, a lot of heavy equipment and a lot of trash that's getting thrown up into big dumpsters. If they stay in their cars, the city workers and our workers will take care of it and get them to travel through."
Riley also announced that Shenandoah Sanitation plans to close the city's yard waste site for the duration of the clean-up event to streamline traffic and enhance safety.
"Last year, we did shut down the yard waste area for the simple fact of another safety issue," said Riley. "In 2019, a lot of them were coming in there, doing that and speeding out of there. I'd like to use those three days for just the clean up."
Hazardous materials will not be accepted during the clean-up event, including paint -- unless it's dried out -- appliances with Freon, electronics, tire or oil. Last year, the city paid just over $16,000 for the event. For more information, call Shenandoah Sanitation at (712) 246-3350.