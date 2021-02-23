(Shenandoah) – Fire will be used to eradicate a longtime Shenandoah nuisance.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved the Shenandoah Fire Department’s request for a controlled burn of a partially demolished city-owned property at 307 North Center Street. Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall told the council the Iowa Department of Natural Resources required setting two possible dates for the burn.
“We’ll treat this as what they call a controlled burn of a partially or completely demolished structure,” said Marshall. “I think we’re going to call it partially. It’s unfit for training – I mean, it’s not safe. With that being said, the primary date will be the 17th of April, which will be a Saturday. I think we asked for an alternate date, and that will be the 24th (of April).”
Plans call for the fire to begin at 7 a.m., and be finished by around noon. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says asbestos removal will take place at the property prior to the fire.
In other business, the council set a public hearing on the proposed sale of city-owned property at 1007 8th Street for March 9th at 6 p.m. That same date was set for a public hearing on a red Ford pickup located on the premises. March 9th was also set as a public hearing date on the city’s fiscal 2022 budget.