(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials have taken the next step in off-loading a vacant city property.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council set a public hearing for its May 9 meeting on the sale of the city's old water plant at 204 Grass Street to Austin and Kayla Terry. The structure has remained vacant since the city's new $12 million facility went online in 2017. Austin says the plan would entail renovating a part of the structure into a rentable living space.
"The old top floor where they had kind of a break room, there's an old shower up there and couple of empty rooms," he said, "that could sort of be turned into an apartment or Airbnb maybe."
Additionally, Austin says the warehouse on the property presents opportunities for additional storage space in the community. Following an initial clean-up of the property, Kayla says they also plan to secure the area better to allow for exterior storage opportunities.
"Initially we want to secure the fence and add some privacy slots, so that way if anybody had interest in like RV storage or boat storage -- thinks we don't have a whole lot of in this town -- it's contained a little bit," said Kayla. "Then we'd start working on the inside going for more like self-storage inside there as well."
However, Kayla says the primary hope is to generate some revenue from the proposed living space on the property that has been sitting vacant. She adds this wouldn't be the first renovation they have done in the community, including efforts to the old Austin's Automotive structure, the former Henderson's Auto Repair building, and other projects in Essex.
Kayla adds that the storage portion of the project could also be utilized by a local business looking for additional space. While the warehouse wouldn't necessarily need to be used as storage, Austin says the layout of the rooms would prevent the section from being useful for much else without extensive wall removal.
"The building is so broken up into many different rooms and some of those rooms there's just not really a lot to do with because they're solid concrete (walls) and several inches thick," said Austin. "And they're kind of on the outward walls where they'd work maybe for some storage just to utilize some of that space so it's not sitting empty. That's not the main drive for the project, we're just trying to utilize all the space on the property."
He adds they have no intentions of demolishing any portion of the structure and will focus instead on rehab efforts. While they haven't had an architect formally spec out the building just yet, Kayla says the hope is to complete their renovations for the property within the next three years.
In other business, the council...
--Approved a 28E Agreement between the city of Shenandoah and the Shenandoah School District for a School Resource Officer running from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026. The agreement now heads to the Shenandoah School Board for approval before establishing the position.
--Approved a contract with A&W Enterprises or Crain Construction for construction of a rural water main near the city's well field near Shenandoah Regional Airport for just over $247,000.
--Approved the solicitation of bids for a sunshade project at the Shenandoah Public Library which will be funded by the Shenandoah Library Foundation.
--Approved the conveyance of property located at 400 Evergreen Street to Christopher Hielen.
--Approved a pay application to A1A Sandblasting for $14,822.37 for the water treatment plant ground storage reservoir repair project.
--Ratified and approved the rate and salaries for part-time city employees at the Shenandoah Golf Course and Wilson Aquatic Center.