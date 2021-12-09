(Shenandoah) -- Figures from this year's census are forcing some slight adjustments in Shenandoah's council precincts.
Earlier this week, the Shenandoah City Council set a public hearing for December 21st at 6 p.m. on amending City Code provisions regarding the city's voting wards. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News city officials recently revised the city's precincts in order to balance population numbers based on 2021 census figures.
"We're required by law to balance the population of our wards," said Lyman. "We had a certain margin of error we have to be in for total difference in population between the three wards, and that number was 165. I think there's a total population difference between wards of like 45 now."
Census figures put Shenandoah's population at 4,925. Ward 1's population is set at 1,664, while ward 2 totals 1,624, and ward 3, 1637.
"Ward one, primarily on the north side of town," he said, "it picked up a little bit of area--but that's also the same area where the city has demolished a lot of abandoned properties. So, it's seen a population decrease. Ward 3 largely stayed the same. There's a couple of blocks that actually moved into ward 2, and ward 2--at least on the proposal--currently would be the smallest. But, it also contains, like, Westridge, where there is some new home construction going on. So, it has, currently speaking, the most potential for population growth."
Lyman says the adjusted boundaries will not impact the council's current makeup. Residents may view the city's new boundary map at City Hall.