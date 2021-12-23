(Shenandoah) -- New voting precincts are set in Shenandoah.
Earlier this week, the Shenandoah City Council unanimously approved a resolution amending City Code provisions regarding election precincts and wards based on the 2020 Census figures. Council members also addressed a glitch in election territory outside city limits by approving an agreement between the city and Page County regarding unincorporated territory in Grant Township. It's territory surrounded by Shenandoah's ward 2. City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the rectangular piece of land is located west of "the extreme south end of Maple Street" near the Shenandoah Golf Course.
"So, there is a very tiny rectangle there that is in unincorporated Page County, surrounded entirely by the city of Shenandoah," said Lyman. "I have no idea why it exists, but it predates me. We need to enter into this agreement should somebody ever build a residence and declare that as their residence, this is where we need to go."
Lyman says Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen discovered the anomaly. Council members also approved a similar agreement between the city and Fremont County for creation of an election precinct. Lyman says the agreement covers territory located near Farragut.
"Even though we have no residences within city limits on the Fremont County side," he said, "as the current city boundaries exist, and what is built currently, if ever one was to be built between now and the next time we do this, they would have to go vote in Farragut, as they would be considered part of the Farragut precinct in Fremont County elections."
Shenandoah's new election ward map is available for public viewing at Shenandoah City Hall.