(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's City Council is exploring a major land purchase for a future project.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening at 6 at City Hall, the council holds a public hearing on the purchase of more than five acres of property on Ferguson Road from Valley Farms, Incorporated for $104,600. In an interview on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the city hopes to purchase the land as the possible site for a new street department facility across from the Iowa National Guard Armory. McQueen says the project would address a big need for the department and its equipment.
"They're working out of the old building here, and they've outgrown it 10 times," said McQueen. "They just don't have the room, and stuff. This is something I've talked about since I came in a year ago in January is the possibility of that. With this coming up being available, it seems like an ideal location for it. I think it's much needed. We need to get our equipment in, and get it worked on and so forth."
McQueen says the new building would allow the city to locate its equipment and vehicles in one location.
"This is going to be good," said McQueen, "if we can get this all in one place, have it covered and protect our equipment, and have it in, so it's ready to go when we need it."
Another hearing is set for that same meeting on the sale of city-owned property located at 113 University Avenue to Dan and Susan Wetzel for $1,000. Other hearings include the issuance of of urban renewal/capital loan notes not to exceed $550,000 and setting the city's maximum property tax dollars and maximum levy for the 2023 fiscal year beginning July 1st. The council is also expected to set a public hearing for March 14th at 6 p.m. on the city's proposed budget for next fiscal year.
Prior to the regular council meeting, the council holds a budget workshop with Mayor Roger McQueen and city department heads at 5 p.m. McQueen says the city's department heads have been busy crunching the numbers over the past few weeks.
"We know what we need to do to provide good services in these departments," said McQueen. "So, what we're going to have to do is make sure we can do this and stay on our budget. These department heads are very conscious of that, and I give them a lot of credit. They are well aware of what money they have and what money they can spend. So, I think by February 14th, Karla (Gray) will have everything crunched up into a nice package, and we'll get to spend Valentine's Day going through the budget."
Other agenda items including the setting of public hearings for February 28th for the sale of city-owned property at 208 East Valley Street to Nancy Stevenson for $2,000, and for proposed amendments to the city's public hearing and safety and animal control and protection ordinances.