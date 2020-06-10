(Shenandoah) – Preliminary discussion is underway on possible street improvements in Shenandoah.
Meeting at Shenandoah City Hall’s council chambers Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council approved a task order with JEO Consultants totaling $88,500 for the fiscal 2021 street resurfacing program. Speaking on KMA’s “Morning Line” program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the company will conduct a survey of the city’s streets for possible repairs as early as this fall.
“We’ll do a citywide assessment of every block,” said Lyman. “This program goes through and takes a picture of every city street at every 10 feet, then feeds it into this algorithm that gives each stretch of road a grade. So, we’ll kind of focus on the lower graded areas that would be eligible for funds through our Regional Planning Authority allotment that we’re kind of entitled to. Then, we’ll combine that with some of our Road Use Tax Money, with the goal being to improve somewhere in the neighborhood of 40-to-50 blocks.”
Lyman says some streets stand out as potential targets for repair projects.
“Thomas Avenue has some particularly bad spots,” he said. “I think the west part of Nishna there could use some resurfacing, especially with the bike lane going on there. I think it kind of varies. I don’t think we have one road that is bad throughout. We have patches here and there where you go a couple blocks and be kind of bad, then improve a few blocks further down.”
One possible hitch in street repairs is an estimated 25% decrease in Road Use Tax revenues because of the coronavirus pandemic. Lyman, however, says the city has the money for street work.
“We had been discussing building a new maintenance shed for the street department,” said Lyman. “We had socked away a good amount of money there. We might have to dip into that slightly, but again, I think it will be based on the assessment.
“I think we’re doing okay there. We’re definitely very interested to see where the Road Use Tax comes back at. Luckily, we’ve got a nice little cushion there, so we can hopefully absorb what little dip we’re going to see there in the meantime,” he added.
Tuesday’s meeting was the first inside city hall’s council chambers in almost three months. Council members were spread out in the chambers in order to maintain social distancing standards. In other business, the council…
---approved a budget amendment for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30th.
---authorized a rebidding for certain airport improvements, and set a public hearing for June 23rd at 6 p.m.
---approved a joint participation between the city and the Southwest Iowa Transit System for public transportation totaling $5,000 for the 2021 fiscal year.
---approved the rate/salary for part time Shenandoah Parks and Recreation employee Jack Campbell totaling $7.25 an hour.
---approved the rates/salaries for seasonal employees at the Wilson Aquatic Center.
You can hear the full interview with A.J. Lyman on our “Morning Line” page at kmaland.com.