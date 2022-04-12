(Shenandoah) -- Changes could soon be coming to Shenandoah's noise ordinance.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council approved a proposed amendment and set a public hearing on the changes for April 26th at 6 p.m. Under the proposed changes, noises over 85 decibels between 10 p.m.-5 a.m. would result in a fine. City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen says the change is necessary to make the ordinance enforceable.
"The law used to be that you were not supposed to be raucous," said Sorensen. "That term raucous was a legal term. The Iowa Supreme Court shot that down and said that's too nebulous and it's too hard to say what is raucous."
One resident at the meeting asked about noise from Mustang Field during football games or track meets and if that would be subject to the ordinance. Sorensen says all noises after 10 p.m. would be subject to the ordinance, just like they are under the current ordinance.
"All we did was change 'raucous' to '85 decibels with a machine,'" said Sorensen. "That's all we did, nothing different. In the past, if the police officer didn't like the noise coming from the football field, they could have gone down and said to the people at the football field, 'you're being raucous.' You would have had the same issue. It's no different than it's been for the last 50 years."
Council members will consider adopting the changes at their next meeting. On another ordinance note, the council denied a proposal that would have shortened the timeframe for shooting off fireworks in the community to just July 4th. The council had tabled action on the proposal at its previous meeting in order to gain feedback. Without discussion, the council unanimously approved leaving the current fireworks ordinance in place -- which allows fireworks July 1st-4th until 11 p.m., and New Year's Eve.