(Shenandoah) -- Provisions setting age limits on vaping or nicotine product sales in Shenandoah went up in smoke Tuesday night.
By a 3-to-2 vote, the Shenandoah City Council rejected the first reading of an amendment to Chapter 41 of the city's public health and safety ordinances, setting an age restriction of 21 for entering businesses selling vaping or nicotine materials, and establishing simple misdemeanor fines for clerks, retailers and underage persons purchasing the materials. City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen says Shenandoah Police asked the city to draft the amendment after a business selling such products recently opened in the community. Currently, he says the city has no age restrictions to enforce.
"Prior to this ordinance, there was no remedy," said Sorensen. "There was no ordinance that addressed this. Prior to this ordinance, there was no shop that sold primarily tobacco. If there's another shop that comes into town selling primarily tobacco, it will apply to them, too."
Local business owner Mike Ide attacked the proposed amendment. Calling the language confusing, Ide says he has no intentions of selling vaping or tobacco productions to persons under 21.
"There doesn't seem to be an issue about 21 to purchase," said Ide. "Because that's just the law. I'm not trying to sell to children, I'm not trying to sell to anyone under 21. It's just the wording over how the fines can happen over, like I said, if a person wants to bring their child in when it's subzero weather out, and then all of a sudden, a cop happens to be driving by, and says, 'oh, hey, someone came in with their three-year-old kid, now I'm going to fine everyone in the store.' So, I'm curious as to how we can word that different."
Kathy Silvestre also spoke against the amendment, saying Ide's business was being unfairly singled out. City Administrator A.J. Lyman, however, says the regulations would apply to similar businesses in the community. Shenandoah Police Sergeant Grant Booker says his department needed a deterrent against youth vaping problems.
"I'm out at the school four times, three times a week citing juveniles for tobacco products, okay," said Booker. "And,trying to keep kids out of the store that do that, keep the traffic off the main street. Next thing I know, I've got 10-20 BMX bikes parked outside on the street, because they just want to go in and see around the store. That's going to help deter that, as well."
After the public hearing lasting approximately 40 minutes, council members Jon Eric Brantner, Rita Gibson and Richard Jones voted against the amendment, while council members Toni Graham and Kim Swank voted in favor. In other business, the council approved the first reading of an amendment to Chapter 55 of city ordinances regarding animal protection and control. Council members then waived the second and third readings, and officially adopted the amendment. Council members also approved the sale of city-owned property at 208 East Valley Avenue to Nancy Stevenson for $2,000.