(Shenandoah) -- Considerable debate over a proposed property sale took place at Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting.
By a 3-2 vote, the council approved the sale of city-owned property at 510 Tassa to Ross Gorby for $1. Gorby, who lives nearby, plans to demolish the existing house at that location at his own expense and build a garage. Council members narrowly approved the sale following a public hearing, in which one person voiced objections to the proposed sale. Noting two other bidders for the property proposed renovating the structure, Kathy Silvestre questioned whether the house should be torn down when the city is facing a housing shortage.
"A garage is not going to bring a family here," said Silvestre. "A family is not going to live in a garage. So, it's a three-to-four bedroom house. If a family could possibly live there in the near future, or if somebody could possibly rehab it, why would that not be an option, instead of tearing it down and putting a garage there."
Saying he wouldn't let a dog live in the house, Gorby called the structure "an environmental hazard."
"All the ductwork's been compromised," said Gorby. "You can see through the walls from the outside. There's two sump pump pits in the basement that always get water in it. The front leaks, the walls are rotten. It's uninsurable. The electricity coming into the house is not even up to code--it goes inside the house, instead of going up through the roof. There's four to five layers of shingles. It's uninsurable."
Tuesday night's hearing was set following a similar 3-2 vote at the council's last regular meeting in June. Council members Kim Swank and Richard Jones once again voted against the sale. Jones says there's a disconnect between Gorby--who claims the house can't be rehabbed--and a city building inspector who claimed it was salvageable.
"I don't know if we should go back out and re-service this to our inspector, and say, 'are your sure? Have you looked at it recently?' Whatever," said Jones. "This man (Gorby) is very passionate that it's not rehabable, and we have a city inspector say it can be."
Likewise, Swank says he want to see the house rehabbed. Council members Rita Gibson, Toni Graham and Jon Eric Brantner voted in favor of the sale. Brantner says his vote could have been different had the other bidders appeared at the council meetings.
"Would I prefer to have a house on that? Absolutely," said Brantner. "If either one of the other bidders would have shown up, where I could ask questions to them,I feel like my vote may have gone the other way. Again, I can only speak to my vote."
Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the building inspector also indicated that renovating the structure would take "an extreme amount of remodeling." McQueen added the city should require future bidders to specify housing construction when seeking city properties.
In related action, the council unanimously approved the sale of city-owned property at 109 West Sheridan to Steve and Tracie Cunningham for $1,000. The couple plans to construct a two-bedroom, two bathroom house at that location. Council members also unanimously approved the sale of property at 1207 West Valley to Brandon Juon and Ryan Rogers for $500. Plans call for building a four-bedroom, two bathroom slab home with a one-car garage on the vacant lot.