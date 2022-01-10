(Shenandoah) -- Items still pending from 2021 mark the Shenandoah City Council's first meeting of 2022.
Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Shenandoah City Hall, the council will consider bids returned for demolition of four properties--316 North Broad Street, 108 North Center Street, 300 Sycamore Street and 112 East Thomas. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the bidletting is the culmination of the demolition process.
"The biggest part timewise that it takes is for the court to award it to the city--the property itself," said Lyman. "That takes some time. Then, we try to group them together to get a little more bang for our buck when we go out to bid these out, so we're not paying onesie-twosie for mobilization, and what not.
"This will take care of a good chunk of dilapidated properties that we have on our roster right now. I'm sure we'll be acquiring more and doing more rounds of these before too long," he added.
Also on the agenda: discussion regarding the bidletting for the Shenandoah Fire Department's new aerial truck, approval of the bids for janitorial services for Shenandoah's Community Fitness Center, the Old Armory, and the Shenandoah Golf Course. Council members will also consider reappointing Lyman as city administrator and Karla Gray as city clerk/treasurer for two-year terms. Tuesday's meeting marks the first for Roger McQueen as the city's new mayor.