(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are among those joining what's called a "unified front" to preserve emergency medical services in the community.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council unanimously approved a letter of support urging the Page and Fremont County Boards of Supervisors to declare the community's EMS operations an essential service. Shenandoah Medical Center CEO Matt Sells told the council statutes approved by the Iowa Legislature allow for counties to levy for emergency services. The declaration is part of an effort to place the levy on the November general election ballot in both counties.
"The way that it works is that they would require a majority vote from the board of supervisors," said Sells. "They would then set it, and approve that to go on the ballot for a public vote. At that point, it would require a 60% supermajority of the public to vote and establish EMS as an essential service."
Sells says state statutes limit the levy to 75 cents per thousand dollars valuation. It's estimated the tax would generate up to $600,000 per year for emergency services. Sells says the additional revenue is needed to offset the rising costs of Shenandoah's Ambulance Service. He says the increased need for full-time staff members, coupled with decreasing volunteer help, are putting the city's EMS in tough financial constraints.
"This is a big problem," he said. "It's something that we've been able to consistently provide a strong, guaranteed service, and we want to continue to do that. But, we've never faced challenges, and the financial challenges and the ramifications we're facing today."
Shenandoah EMS Director Ty Davison says the levy is a good investment towards making sure the ambulance continues to respond to calls not only in Shenandoah, but in surrounding communities such as Essex, Farragut and Coin.
"Seventy-five cents per thousand dollars--in my opinion, and in a lot of people's opinion--you need to look at it as a pretty cheap insurance," said Davison, "that when you call 911, you're going to have someone show up at your emergency. With EMS, it's not if you ever need us, it's when you need us, unfortunately, and we hope to be able to come at a moment's notice for you."
A similar EMS levy referendum is expected on the Mills County election ballot this fall.