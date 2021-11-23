(Shenandoah) -- Plans to seek bids for custodial services for certain city properties are on hold.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council unanimously tabled solicitation of janitorial services for Shenandoah's Community Fitness Center, the Old Armory, Shenandoah City Hall and Shenandoah Golf Course. Action was tabled by requests from a council member and a citizen. Both Councilwoman Cindy Arman and local resident Marilyn Bayless questioned why Shenandoah's police and fire departments--located in the Public Safety Center--were excluded from the package. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says neither entity had requested such services, but that he would check on their interest. Nishna Productions will no longer handle the city's custodial services as of January 1st, forcing city officials to seek a new vendor. Lyman, however, says the city still has time to secure another service provider.
"The golf course is closing--its season ends any day now," said Lyman. "The armory is not currently being cleaned, other than by the park's department, which is one person. The fitness center will have services through the end of December."
Lyman adds other companies have expressed interest in handling the city's custodial services.
"We have had some outreach from a couple companies who heard this might be coming," he said. "I took one group on a tour of all three facilities. They're aware of it coming down the pike, I think."
Lyman says having another company handle cleaning duties will impact the city's budget.
"The going rate is anywhere from $20 to $30 per person, per hour for cleaning services," said Lyman.
Currently, Lyman says the fitness center is cleared three times a week, while the armory and golf course are serviced twice a week on a seasonal basis.
In other business Tuesday night, the council....
---approved the first reading of an amendment to the city's zoning ordinances, rezoning property at 307 North Center from residential to heavy industrial. Council members then waived the second and third readings, then unanimously adopted the rezoning.
---set a public hearing for December 14th at 6 p.m. on the authorization of a loan agreement for an aerial firetruck for Shenandoah's Fire Department.
---approved the solicitation of bids for demolition and cleanup of properties located at 316 North Broad Street, 108 North Center Street, 300 Sycamore Street and 112 East Thomas Avenue, and authorized the city clerk to publish a notice.
---approved the bid of Western Engineering, Incorporated for $1,221,740.
---approved a street closure on Blossom Street from Century Bank to Sheridan Avenue and West Clarinda Avenue in front of City Hall for "The Night the Lights Come On In Shenandoah" November 27th from 2-to-7 p.m.