(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah is the latest community to explore possible noise regulations.
Meeting via ZOOM at 6 p.m., the Shenandoah City Council is expected to discuss amending Chapter 40 of the city's ordinances by repealing the existing section regarding noise control, and enacting new language. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News updated regulations are necessary because of recent court decisions.
"The current one on the books is taken directly from Iowa Code, said Lyman, "and it describes a noise ordinance violation as a loud or raucous noise. Some state courts have kind of invalidated that as a standard to charge against, because loud and raucous is a little too broad."
Under the city's revised standards, maximum noise levels would be set at 80 decibels for residential areas, and 90 for commercial areas. Lyman says the language also sets a permit process for special events.
"If somebody's having an event where they know there will be an outdoor concert, or something like that," he said, "we can have a special use permit for that. Or, if somebody has a piece of equipment that creates a particular loud noise from time to time that they need as part of their business, we can potentially grant a use permit or variance--something like that."
Lyman says the goal was to establish noise parameters that were easily enforced.
"During the business day, even on weekends, people are going to be mowing," said Lyman. "There's going to be chainsaws, grain dryers--things like that. So, we're trying not to be arduous there, but we do want something for police to enforce against, if it becomes a nuisance."
The council is also expected to set a public hearing on the amendment for February 9th at 6 p.m. In other business tonight, the council is expected to approve a resolution guaranteeing Shenandoah's local match for the city's 2021 Street Resurfacing Project, with the city agreeing to do all future maintenance of resurfaced streets.