(Shenandoah) – Plans for a Shenandoah High School building trades housing project are moving forward.
By unanimous vote late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved a housing renovation project as part of the school’s Career Technical Education programming. The project is contingent upon the transfer of property at 207 West Sheridan Avenue from the city to the school district, and securing a loan of up to $80,000. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson told the board the district has asked for action on the property transfer to be placed on the Shenandoah City Council’s January 25th meeting.
“The city has removed the asbestos already,” said Nelson, “which is a significant concern because that’s very expensive to abate. So, that part is taken care of. They are prepared to accept a proposal from us to do a transfer of property for a dollar.”
Nelson says board member Clint Wooten recently inspected the house to determine whether renovation was possible.
“Clint was able to go out to the house, and look at it from a contracting perspective and construction perspective,” she said, “and validate that the property is in a position to where it can be renovated. There’s a lot of work—I think I heard you (Clint) say several times this won’t be an easy one, but it will be a lot of work.”
“It can be done, but it’s going to be a lot of work,” Wooten replied.
Nelson says an advisory committee consisting of local construction experts will work alongside school officials in planning for the project. The superintendent says people have asked how students can work on a school project, but not enter the workforce at their age.
“OSHA would prohibit an employer from hiring a 14-year-old or a 15-year-old,” said Nelson. “OSHA will allow it as a school project, and our insurance will cover it as a school project, as long as credit is being issued, and a licensed teacher is involved in the planning and supervision of the students.”
Like other housing renovation projects in the city, Nelson says the project is expected to be completed within a year, with the possibility of an extension.
In other business Monday, the board approved the resignation of High School Principal Gayle Allenworth, who steps down at the end of the school year after two years on the job. Allensworth served as elementary principal in the Red Oak School District before succeeding Jason Schaffer at Shenandoah High.
Also Monday, the board…
--- approved the contracts of Austin Herold as assistant baseball coach and Jordyn Lembrick as assistant tennis coach, pending proper certification.
--- approved the resignations of Megan Dukes as high school associate, and Molly Roberts as assistant volleyball coach.
--- approved a state-required increase in adult lunch prices to $3.95.
--- accepted letters of intent from the Shenandoah Education Association and Shenandoah Support Staff Association Plus for bargaining on master contracts.
--- approved a consortium agreement with the Council Bluffs School District for students enrolled at Children’s Square or Heartland Family Service.
--- approved a request to the School Budget Review Committee for the modified supplement amount and supplemental state aid for the 2022-2023 Dropout Prevention Program in the amount of $277,320 for expenditures necessary to implement the 2022 and 2023 at-risk and dropout prevention program plans.