(Shenandoah) -- Damage assessments and cleanup operations continued Monday following the weekend's severe storms.
Winds at up to 60 mph swept through Shenandoah Friday night into early Saturday morning, causing widespread tree damage. And, residences weren't the only places with toppled trees. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the storm shattered trees in the city's parks.
"In talking to our park and rec director, Kevin Olson," said Lyman, "Priest Park seems to have got the worst of our damage. We've got sticks and limbs down at all of the parks, but Priest Park seems to have gotten hit the worst. There's a tree by the gazebo that needs to come out of there. They'll be getting to that as quick as they can."
Damage was also visible at Sportman's Park, where winds knocked down both trees and soccer goal posts. Lyman says Shenandoah Golf Course also sustained heavy storm damage. Fortunately, scores of volunteers participated in cleanup efforts.
"Luckily, there was quite a bit of volunteer support out there to get it all cleaned up, and made some great progress over the past two days," he said. "I know the greenskeeper, Craig Connell, and all the people who were helping out were greatly appreciated."
Lyman adds the golf course was closed Monday because of scheduled aeration activities, but should reopen Tuesday. As for residential cleanup efforts, he says residents may expedite activities by transporting damaged limbs and other debris to Shenandoah Sanitation, as city crews are busy with other previously-scheduled activities...
"Actually, the street department, unfortunately, is out doing a concrete job right now that they had ordered last week, and need to get done," said Lyman. "So, they will be getting back out the next couple of days to try and finish cleaning up. Part of the other complication was with it being wet, and with Shenandoah Sanitation closing when they did on Saturday, we didn't have a place to haul it. So, we left some stuff in place knowing we would have to get it this week."
Lyman says city clerks will pick up curbside tree debris as soon as possible.