(Shenandoah) -- After a three-year absence, KMAland residents are rebuilding "A Bridge to Understanding."
That's the traditional theme of the Shenandoah Disability Awareness Walk along the Wabash Trace. Registration is underway for the May 6th event taking place at two locations. Shenandoah's Chamber and Industry Association Partners with Nishna Productions, Incorporated to revive the event. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show," SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner says COVID-19 brought a halt to the event--until this year.
"We paused for a couple years because of COVID, of course," said Warner. "So now, the event is back, and I hope it's going to be more popular than ever. It seems like every year out there on the Wabash Trace out in Sportman's Park, we gather a bigger crowd each time."
Activities begin at 1 p.m. at the trace's Shenandoah starting point near the Sportman's Park Wabash Depot. Warner says participants of all ages and abilities are welcome.
"People of all abilities--if you've got a wheelchair, if you can walk a little but you're not sure you can make it the whole way, we try to get golf carts to assist," she said. "Then, we're going to walk to the big bridge over the Nishnabotna River. There, we'll have some Gatorade and water, then turn around. When we come back and finish, we'll have some medallions to hand out that are commemorative to this."
Events then shift to the Depot Restaurant for the traditional post-walk hot dog lunch at 2 p.m. Participants are encouraged to register with a signed waiver. Entry forms are available at SCIA, NPI and the Depot Restaurant. In addition, Warner says volunteers are still needed to fill a variety of positions.
"If you want to help somebody out who kind of needs just a little extra assistance, or to push their wheelchair, whatever," said Warner, "there's a line on our registration form that they can do that. But, we invite people of all ages. We've had people just come out and do it, and have a fun time."
Sponsors are also needed to help defray the walk's costs, and donate door prices. Anyone interested in volunteering or sponsorships should contact SCIA at 712-246-3455. You can hear the full interview with Shelly Warner here: