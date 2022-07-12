(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's School District has some staffing needs to address heading into the school year.
In addition to approving the resignations of three elementary and one middle school associate at its regular meeting late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board also accepted the resignation of 6th grade instructor Logan Roberts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the district must fill several positions before the start of the 2022-23 school year next month.
"We have been able to rearrange and accommodate some of them, and work through some transfer processes," said Nelson. "However, we do have several associate positions that are available. We do have a new science opening at the 8th grade level. We also have a special ed opening we're working through. The special ed position was attached to teaching health, so we're also looking to fill the health position, and getting quite creative in filling those positions at this time."
Board members addressed staffing needs in those areas by approving a resolution paying for tuition and fees for teachers required to obtain licensure for the Health and Special Education Strategist II--Intellectual Disabilities positions. Nelson says the move allows the district to fill both positions from within.
"Those are both very difficult to find in the state," she said. "You know, when you're doing a forced transfer, it helps the employee cover the costs of getting those credits. You might need six credits, or they might need 18. But, it's a way of helping that person meeting that accreditation need."
One caveat is that the instructor must teach for three years, or else repay the district for the certification costs. In addition, the board increased the internal substitute teacher pay from $15 to $25 per class period. With the demand for substitute instructors increasing since COVID-19, Nelson says having regular instructors covering other classes happens more often these days.
"You know, you're asking somebody to give up their planning time," said Nelson. "You're asking somebody to give up their time that they're paid for with professional duties. So, their day's disrupted, and they're stepping in, and saving the district from having to hire a different substitute for the day. I think it's a really important thing that we do that we compensate staff. It's not a significant dollar amount, but it does express some level of appreciation to the fact that they are doing some additional duties."
Nelson adds the $15 internal substitute rate has been in place for at least 15-to-20 years. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson here: