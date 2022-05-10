(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials are pleased with the first year of a personalized learning program.
In fact, the success is leading to a restructuring of the program's leadership. At its regular meeting late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board by a 4-to-1 vote approved a modification of Denise Green's contract from the IGNITE 6-12 remote learning coordinator to K-12 remove learning coordinator. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News Green will now oversee the entire program.
"We are continuing to expand this work," said Green. "We've restructured a little bit of our coordination role. Denise is currently serving as 5-to-12 (coordinator), and it worked really nicely to do the entirety of the program."
School officials launched IGNITE this school year as a mixture of on-line, blended, project-based and work-based learning.
"We've had about 78 students participate," she said, "whether they're on-line exclusively, or they're hybrid students, attending part on-line and part on campus, and working with our alternative ed program as well, It's growing rapidly, and we want to continue to see that occur of our students, one, we believe it's really powerful learning, and two, because it's good for our school system, and it helps us gain enrollment."
As part of IGNITE, some Shenandoah High School building trades students are renovating a house at 213 West Sheridan Avenue. Nelson says the district is looking at other IGNITE learning opportunities.
"We have expanded some of our elective offerings that are available on-line for our students, including more of the fine arts," said Nelson. "That includes Spanish and actual art classes. So, we're really pleased that we're able to add those two components online. We're also looking at ways we can continue to expand our internships and apprenticeships, and need some focus there to connect to other areas of CTE beyond construction."
Board member Jeff Hiser cast the lone dissenting vote. Also by a 4-to-1 vote, the board approved the bid of Sheridan Decorating of more than $26,000 for new carpeting at the district's administration building. Though Sheridan's bid was more than Hineline Home Furnishing's bid of more than $22,000, Nelson says Sheridan's bid was recommended because the company uses the same carpeting band and stock as the high school's carpeting. Hiser again voted no.
In other business Monday, the board....
---approved the contract of Vance Peterson as high school science teacher.
---approved the contacts of Ana Hanna at a teaching position to be decided, Brittany Beckett and Nicole Belt as 2N.D. grade instructors, Jenna Decker Johnston as high school assistant volleyball coach, and Stacy Resh as IGNITE Social Studie content specialist.
---approved the summer camp/tutoring contracts of Kim Ashlock, Addyson Flamming, Don Nelson, Tahrae Bonnes, Candice Gates, Holly Olson, Toni Bounds, Brenda Hargis, Olivia Stogdill, Jennifer Chapa, Terri Henderson, Lucinda VanFosson, Brittany Comstock, Jennifer Housman and Delanie Voshell.
---approved the resignations of Craig Leigan as bus driver, Molly Nuckolls as 4th grade instructor, Hannah Rodgers as associate, Trevor Scanlan as IT assistant, Shaylee Taylor-Schoonover as associate.
---approved the transfer of Juliane LaRock from elementary associate to IT assistant effective for the remainder of this school year, and Terri Henderson from elementary associate to JK-8 secretary, Robynn Manley from preschool to 2nd grade instructor, Jay Soderberg from 5th grade to 4th grade instructor, effective next school.
---approved an amendment to the district's fiscal 2022 budget.