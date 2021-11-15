(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah’s School District is among the entities confronting the volatile issue of COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Discussion regarding implementing OSHA-required vaccine mandates for staff members took place during a special Shenandoah School Board meeting late Monday afternoon. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson told the board that the Iowa Association of School Boards and Ahlers and Cooney—the district’s legal counsel—advise setting emergency vaccination policies, as required by OSHA for large employees exceeding 100 employees. Currently, Shenandoah’s district totals 184 staffers, both full and part-time.
“Within those requirements, if someone would opt not to be vaccinated,” said Nelson, “the employer would have to require them to mask or to test weekly. That’s a pretty large burden on an individual who chooses not to be vaccinated. It also has requirements for the school district to track a significant amount of information, and keep records on who is vaccinated, who’s not, who’s in that weekly testing category.”
Nelson tells KMA News the district faces tight deadlines for implementing vaccine policies.
“By December 6th, we have to have policy in place, and masking rules in place,” she said. “By January, we’d have to have the testing component in place. However, we’ve also received other notifications from them, saying that we need a little more time, because the 5th Circuit (Court) decision on Friday, making it unclear whether the OSHA standards will be enforceable or not.”
Late last week, a three-judge panel on the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals permanently blocked OSHA from implementing and enforcing vaccine rules. Still, Nelson says the district faces stiff fines for failing to implement emergency mandates—including penalties of more than $13,000 per violation, or more than $136,000 for willfully violating federal COVID vaccine regulations. At the same time, the superintendent says the district may lose staff members who refuse to comply with vaccine mandates.
“There will be medical waivers,” said Nelson. “There will be religious waivers that are available that people can complete and file. But at the end of the day, some people do not want to comply with these requirements, and they will have to make a decision about their employment, should the time come to implement such policy.”
Board member Kathy Langley stated her objections to vaccine mandates, saying they violated freedoms.
“I’m not saying it’s not real—I’ve had it,” said Langley. “I’m not saying that it’s not a concern. But, what makes our country different is the right of the individual, especially religious liberty and personal decisions. The ramifications are just enormous.”
Saying he concurred with Langley, board member Jeff Hiser called on school boards across the country to rise up and fight vaccine mandates. Board member Adam Van Der Vliet says the district should have some sort of policy in place, saying other large employers are facing possible vaccine requirements.
“I would think it’s in the best interest of the school district and the school board to have at least something in place,” said Van Der Vliet. “Obviously, we don’t want to do it tonight, but having something in place that we could revoke, and go back on that. But, to go into this blindly December 6th, and be like, ‘oh, we have to rush this through quick,’ I don’t think that’s the best financial decision to make.”
While saying she “hates that it’s happening,” Board President Jean Fichter says the board has a school district to run. She adds the district “doesn’t have a deep pocket” to file lawsuits against OSHA. No decision was made Monday. Nelson says special meetings on the issue are possible the next two Mondays—depending on further developments and court rulings regarding COVID vaccines.