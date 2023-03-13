(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials are exploring a police presence in the district's buildings.
By unanimous vote late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved a resolution to enter into contract negotiations with the city for a school resource officer. Shenandoah Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News the district has discussed adding a resource officer off and on for the past few years. But, Nelson says preliminary discussion recently took place with Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray.
"We would like to have a school resource officer," said Nelson. "We know that it's important, and it can add a lot of value to our school system. I think we've had a couple of situations this year that have pushed us to the point to where we need to make a decision. We do have some funds reserved. It may impact some of our general fund, but we are willing to move forward."
Among other things, Nelson says an officer would provide a positive influence on students.
"A school resource officer can't fix all," she said. "They can't prevent all problems from occurring in a school system. But, they most certainly can educate our students about what's appropriate, what's not appropriate. They can be a deterrent by their physical presence, and they can respond quickly when a difficult situation or a dangerous situation occurs."
One such situation took place last week, in which a firearm was confiscated from an elementary student. At least one concerned parent voiced concerns about the incident during Monday's board meeting. Jackie Cowan cited the ease at which the student was able to bring the weapon into the JK-8 building. She called on the district to implement tighter security measures, including installing metal detectors at building entrances.
"In the email (sent to parents), it said that they expect students and they encourage students to share information with trusted adults regarding the weapons being brought into the school," said Cowan. "However, I feel that too much responsibility is being placed on the students, themselves, and there needs to be more preventative measures put in place by the school and faculty to prevent the students and the faculty there."
Nelson says the district is still reviewing the findings of a two-day security review conducted late last year as part of Governor Kim Reynolds' Safe School Initiative. The superintendent says improved security cameras and surveillance software are under consideration as a result of the study.
"There is really advanced software that exists today--that didn't five-to-10 years ago-- that are noted that are possible to secure," she said. "We'll have to really take a look at what they include, the legalities of using them, and the ability to purchase them for the district."
In other business, the board approved the collective bargaining agreement with the Shenandoah Support Staff Association Plus. Pending ratification by the association's members, the agreement entails a total salary increase of more than 6.3%, or an additional cost of more than $135, 300. The deal also expands the existing contract by an additional year. The board also set public hearings on the district's fiscal 2024 budget and calendar for the 2023-24 school year for its April 10th meeting.
Also Monday, the board...
---approved the contracts of Emma Roberts and Liz Skillern as half-time girls cross country coaches, and Hunter Thomas as P-E/health instructor for the 2023-24 school year.
---approved the resignations of Brittany Beckett as elementary instructor and Vance Peterson as high school/social studies instructor, effective at the end of the current school year.
---approved the AEA purchasing agreement for food, small wares and ware wash for the 2023-24 school year.
---approved the purchase of a 2024 Chevy Silverado 2500 HD from Doug Meyer Chevrolet for $51,870, a snow plow for $9,822 and a spreader for $13,221 for the district's snow plowing and landscaping activities. Funding from the district's Physical Plant and Equipment levy will cover the purchase costs.
---approved a $100 increase in the monthly stipend for school bus driver/airbrake licenses.
---approved the addition of middle school musical and technical directors for $1,000 each, a high school band flag sponsor for $650, in-season coach/bus driver duties for $45 per trip, and a summer school instructor per diem, with a BA 1 base wage.