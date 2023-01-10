(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's School District is looking for an extra teacher in conjunction with the district's growing industrial tech program.
By unanimous vote late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved the a request for an additional full time construction teaching position at the high school. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says a second instructor is needed as the district's Career Technical Education or CTE programs continue to expand.
"We began the process of doing construction off campus," said Nelson. "Embarking on that has been a fantastic opportunity for the students that are involved, and for our program. It's helping us grow and attract new students to our district. At the same time, when you have one person trying to teach those fundamental courses, and also manage the offsite construction, and do the project management and all of the work that goes behind the planning and supervision of students, and completing that project, it just becomes too much for one person to manage."
Nelson says the additional instructor would work with SHS Industrial Arts Instructor Jay Sweet. She says the position carries certain requirements.
"It is a person that requires a teaching license, and experience in construction," she said, "but, it also requires an endorsement in the area of industrial technology. That can either be a conditional license that somebody's working to complete, or it can fully licensed in that area."
Work continues on the renovation of a vacant structure at 213 West Sheridan Avenue. Industrial tech students began working on the house after the Shenandoah City Council sold the property to the school district for $1 almost a year ago. While saying considerable progress has been made on the renovation, Nelson says having a second instructor would expedite activities.
"Plans have been made," said Nelson. "They've done some demolition. We do have new windows that are donated by Pella that are installed. We're working on getting the HVAC unit installed. We're working with a local contractor to help us with that. We've done structural work on the inside. So, I'm pleased with the project, but I know it could move along a lot quicker if we had more staff involved in managing the project."
Nelson says the opening is listed in Teach Iowa--the Iowa Department of Education's website for education-related job openings. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson here: