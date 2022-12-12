Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.