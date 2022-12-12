(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's School District is the latest in KMAland to undergo a comprehensive examination of its safety and security procedures.
Recently, officials with Tetra Tech of Omaha conducted a two-day review of measures at each of the district's buildings. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the district received $50,000 per building from the Iowa Department of Education for the review as part of Governor Kim Reynolds' School Safety Initiative--enacted after the school shooting massacre in Uvalde, Texas...
"We were in session literally 3 1/2 hours at the JK-8 Building with this company," said Nelson, "answering every possible security question. It goes a lot deeper than an SRO--an SRO was part of the conversation. But, it goes into technology, surveillance, gating--lots of different aspects of school safety."
While saying the survey's feedback won't be published, as it would expose security risks, Nelson says the district can learn a lot from the results.
"There's things we can improve on," she said. "We said when we sat down. We work hard, we drill hard, we try to be as proactive as we can. Every time we look at our plan, every time we debrief, there are things we can do better."
Nelson says the review's timing was good, concerning recent developments in the district--including last month's lockdown at the JK-8 Building, which took place after a threatening note was discovered alleging a weapon in the building. No weapon was found. Nelson praised the district's administrators and staff for their handling of the situation.
"It's never perfect," said Nelson, "but, we do debrief after every incident, and make sure we do everything we can. The building level administrators did everything they could possibly do in a lockdown situation to keep people comfortable.
"Just frankly, it's not comfortable in a lockdown. It's not possible. If you're comfortable in a lockdown, I'm a little concerned," she added.
Board member Jeff Hiser thanked Nelson for her comments, saying the district received unfair criticism of its handling of the matter. Hiser also recommended the board revisit hiring a school resource officer in light of last month's incident.
In other business Monday night, the board by a 4-to-1 vote reelected Jean Fichter to another one-year term as board president. Hiser nominated and voted for himself as president. By that same vote, Adam Van Der Vliet was elected board vice president, with Hiser again nominating and voting for himself. Also by a 4-1 vote, Fichter was selected as the board's representative to the Page County Conference Board--with Hiser casting the lone dissenting vote--while board member Clint Wooten was unanimously named to the Fremont County Conference Board.
Also Monday night, the board...
---approved the contracts of Stacy Jones as p.m. dispatch and Clare Conley as middle school ag/science instructor for the 2023-24 school year.
---approved the resignations of Kadelyn Cunningham as K-8 associate, Diana Roberts as associate, and Grant Staats as girls cross country coach.
---approved volunteer coaches John Connell for middle school basketball and Kayla Shelton for cheerleading.
---appointed Ahlers and Cooney as the district's attorney.
---approved Bank Iowa, First National Bank and the Iowa Schools Joint Investment Trust for up to $5 million.
---approved the purchse of stage curtains for $50,860 and a cyclorama for $3,334 from Heartland Scenic for the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium. Grant money totaling $17,000 from the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation covers a portion of the purchases.
---approved a sharing agreement with the Sidney School District for high school tennis for 2023 at a per athlete rate.
---approved the addition of a high school contemporary U.S. issues class beginning in the second semester of this school year.
---approved the purchase of LED lighting totaling $36,479.
---set a public hearing for January 9th at 5 p.m. for continued participation in the district's Instructional Support Program for another five years.
---set another public hearing for January 9th at 5 p.m. for the district developed special education delivery plan.