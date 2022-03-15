Page County Courthouse

Page County Courthouse

(Shenandoah) -- Page County Treasurer Angie Dow announces the Shenandoah driver's license station is closed Wednesday due to building repairs.

Dow says driver's license services will be offered in Clarinda. Dow apologizes for the inconvenience.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.