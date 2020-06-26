(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody on drug charges.
Shenandoah Police say 30-year-old Anthony Charles Binau was arrested late Thursday evening for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver--a class B felony, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug or device. Officers, assisted by the department's K-9 unit, arrested Binau at Priest Park at around 7 p.m.
Binau is being held in the Page County Jail on $27,600 bond.