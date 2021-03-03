(Shenandoah) -- COVID-19 constraints didn't stop Shenandoah Elementary School students from learning the importance of reading Wednesday.
Students in grades JK through 4 participated in "Read Across America" activities, commemorating Dr. Seuss' birthday. Shenandoah Elementary Principal Aaron Burdorf tells KMA News the annual event stresses the importance of reading to children and families as well.
"Reading is obviously the foundation to education," said Burdorf. "So, we've really encouraged our kids to read quite a bit, and challenge them in a couple different ways to get them to get in as many minutes as possible."
Wednesday's activities were a culmination of a month-long exercise, in which students were encouraged to accumulate minutes reading alone or with their parents as part of a school-wide challenge. Burdorf says the reading minutes collected exceeded the school's goal of 100,000.
"Every kid had a lot sheet they took home, and turned in every Friday," he said. "We had challenges amongst each home room, in each grade level. Each of the top three readers in each classroom got a certificate and an award. The top three in each grade level are getting a free T-shirt from Countyline Design. Then, each grade level classroom winner is getting a free pizza party.
"In the month of February--just look at my chart here--we read just over 110,000 minutes in our JK through 4th grade," Burdorf added.
Burdorf says the school's top readers were honored with special certificates--and cookies--as part of special activities in the elementary gym Wednesday morning. Those activities included games and a celebrity appearance by the Cat in the Hat. The principal says it was great for students to have fun in the gym.
"The biggest thing with COVID is, we haven't been able to have big celebrations, or different things going on in the gym, and different things for kids," said Burdorf. "Today (Wednesday) is just one of those days that we can celebrate, and have kids do fun things, and get out of their classroom, and just enjoy the day, with a reminder that we should be reading, and reading every night as much as possible, and just celebrating their accomplishments for the month of February."
One tradition is missing from this year's observance: parents, family members and other adults were unable to read to students at school Wednesday because of COVID-19 constraints.
"In place of that, the first 30 minutes from 8 to 8:30, we had our middle school home rooms go over, and partner up with an elementary classroom," said Burdorf. "So, they spent 30 minutes with one of our middle schools, reading to one or a couple of our middle school students. So, we went that way, instead."
Burdorf hopes "Read Across America" will encourage children to continue reading throughout the rest of their lives.