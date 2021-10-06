(Shenandoah) -- Area hunters are asked to contribute to a special program.
Shenandoah's Elks Lodge Post #1122 is among the Iowa chapters participating in another deer hide collection effort. Roger McQueen is a Shenandoah Elks Lodge trustee. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program, McQueen says the annual program seeks deer hide donations from hunters for items assisting area veterans.
"The whole purpose of it is to gather deer hides every year," said McQueen. "These hides then get processed and tanned. That leather is used for fingerless groves for wheelchair veterans and craft kits for veterans in V-A hospitals."
In 2019-20, Elks Lodge posts in 12 states collected more than 17,000 hides, providing wheelchair gloves for more than 3,000 veterans, and more than 83,000 square feet of leather for free craft kits for recovering veterans. McQueen says Iowa consistently ranks in the top three states in the program. More than 4,000 hides were collected last year, alone, in Iowa.
"We're getting the hunters involved," he said. "We're letting them know this is a great program, that if they want to throw these hides in the ditch, or burn them or whatever, that they're helping out a veteran. I think it's just getting better and better as the years go."
Fellow Elks Trustee Kelly McQueen says hunters are asked to deposit their hides in a drop box outside the Elks Lodge on U.S. Highway 59 in Shenandoah. She says the hides are then taken to a location in Creston.
"Creston takes them from there up to the tannery," said Kelly. "Then, the tannery will distribute them throughout for all the veterans. So, it's very much a hands-on project for the Elks in our community, as well, which is rewarding for all of us to actually have a part in that, too."
More information on the Elks' deer hide collection program is available from the post's Facebook page.