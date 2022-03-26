(Shenandoah) -- Facing financial challenges and staff shortages, Shenandoah's medical professionals as asking for state assistance for emergency services.
Officials with Shenandoah Medical Center and the city's EMTs asked lawmakers at Shenandoah's legislative coffee Saturday for support making emergency medical services a statewide essential service. Under current law approved in last year's legislative session, EMS agencies need a 60% supermajority vote from the public in order to levy taxes for such services. Changes sought by SMC and EMS personnel would allow county boards of supervisors to declare local ambulance services as essential, so that they may receive tax revenues--without the need for a public referendum. SMC CEO Matt Sells says staffing Shenandoah's ambulance service--a joint city/hospital operation-- has increased in cost and difficulty each year.
"We as a service are beginning to struggle to recruit individuals to work in an on-call capacity," said Sells. "With the labor market as competitive and tight as it is, currently, finding individuals willing to work for low on-call pay without a guarantee of higher callback pay on their shifts is becoming more and more difficult."
Under the current system, Sells says continuing emergency services is not sustainable without significant financial support from hospitals, cities and counties. As a result, he says EMS officials from Page and Fremont counties are expected to meet in the coming weeks to plan a campaign to make emergency services essential services in both counties. But, he adds there's no guarantee of success, setting up a "scary proposition" requiring action.
"Most individuals believe that when I call 911, and I need an ambulance service or EMS services, they're going to come," he said. "But, the reality is, without it being established as a statewide essential service, that guarantee would not exist. It's at the mercy of what we're able to provide from a staffing perspective."
Shenandoah EMS Director Ty Davison provided a vivid demonstration of the response time variance between local and out-of-town emergency calls. Within city limits, Davison says the response time for a four-person ambulance crew averages under four minutes. Calls outside of Shenandoah are a different story.
"We are going to come, and we're going to be there under four minutes to help you out within city limits," said Davison. "If we have to respond outside of city limits, we're going to send the duty person, we're going to pull out of the ambulance garage and sit there, and wait for five minutes, potentially, for somebody to respond from home because we can only staff an on-call person."
While saying he appreciates the city's and hospital's support, and that EMS operations are considered essential services, Davison says more help is needed. He says the current EMT pay of $2.25 an hour is one step above volunteer services, and he continues losing qualified personnel.
Thanking emergency personnel on hand for their services, State Representative Cecil Dolecheck says each community in his district is facing problems with retaining staff in a variety of fields.
"It's difficult, as we're finding out, for any job," said Dolecheck, "whether it's in nursing, staffing of hospitals, anybody in that field of emergency care. It's very hard to get those individuals. At the state level, we're trying very hard in the mental health field as well as nursing to put more programs in place to recruit more psychologists, psychiatrists and also nurses and those type of things, and doctors and physicians out in rural Iowa."
With only a few weeks remaining in the 2022 Legislative Session, Dolecheck says it's unlikely anything will be done on the issue this year.