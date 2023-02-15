(Shenandoah-Essex) -- With the threat of heavy snowfall in KMAland, residents in Shenandoah and Essex are reminded of snow emergency ordinances.
Snow emergencies in both communities are triggered after two inches of snow has fallen, and will remain in effect until snow has ended and streets are curbed from curb to curb. No parking is allowed on snow emergency routes, and alternative parking is in effect for all other streets. Parking is allowed on even-numbered sides of the streets on even calendar dates and odd numbered sides on odd calendar dates.