(Shenandoah) -- Farmers markets abound across KMAland this summer--including in Shenandoah.
Priest Park is the site of Shenandoah's traditional Garden City Farmers Market. The market is open Wednesdays from 2-to-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8-to-11 a.m. through August 28th. Spokesperson Mary Lou Wolhoy says they were pleased with the turnout for the first market on Wednesday.
"We were very surprised for the first day," said Wolhoy. "Sometimes, word of mouth is probably our best advertising. Somebody will say, 'oh, I got some radishes down at the farmers market.' So, they'll come down the next time. As the season goes, we'll get more. But, we were very pleased for the first market of the season."
Wolhoy says early crops make for a good variety of produce and other items available.
"I think our first market, we had seven," she said, "and they'll be more joining us as the season goes. But, we have a good variety. Everybody brings different things, from granola bars, homemade bread and any type of garden produce, cut flowers."
From September 1st through October 13th, the hours are Wednesdays from 2-to-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Wolhoy made her comments on KMA's "AM in the AM" program Friday morning. You can hear the full interview here: