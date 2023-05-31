(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah is looking for a few good men and women to become volunteer firefighters.
In an effort to recruit more volunteers, Shenandoah's Fire Department holds an open house Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the fire station inside Shenandoah's Public Safety Center. Currently, the department's personnel totals 27--including full time Fire Chief Tom Holben and 26 volunteers. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, Firefighter Tom Holben says the department's call numbers necessitate more volunteers.
"We definitely need more," said Holben. "With everything going on, people have lives, jobs and stuff. The more we can have on the department, the more we can have with who's available."
As of last week, the department's 2023 call numbers stood at 73--as compared to 155 calls all of last year. Holben says volunteers may fill various positions on the department.
"We need people that can just help out when they can," said Holben. "There's so many different areas that somebody can help out. Just because you're scared of heights doesn't mean we're going to put you up on top of the ladder. So, we're looking for someone to help out, and just get involved in the community."
Potential volunteers must be 18 and older, and have a high school diploma or GED. Holben says residents can learn more about being a volunteer firefighter at the open house.
"We want you to come down, meet the guys, meet the chief," said Holben. "We'll have some guys, we'll have some gear out. We'll show you the gear. We can talk to you about what it takes, how you can help out. We'll show you the fire truck apparatus and stuff, and the tools that we use, and in what areas that someone may be able to help."
Anyone with questions regarding Saturday's open house should call the Shenandoah Fire Department at 712-246-2300. You can hear the full interview with firefighters Tom Holben and Mark Miller here: