(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's City Council backs an effort to upgrade the city's firefighting equipment.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved an application for financial assistance from the USDA for the fire department's purchase of a new fire truck. Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall discussed the need for a new truck during a public information session held during the regular council meeting. Marshall says the city must replace its existing 20-year-old ladder truck because it no longer meets federal standards under the National Fire Prevention Association.
"By the standards that we are forced to follow, or mandated to follow, it's time to retire that piece of equipment," said Marshall. "It's served us well, but we have to keep going and stay ahead with things, and still got to provide a service. This guarantees that we can still do that in an effective way."
Marshall says keeping the truck in reserve wouldn't be feasible.
"Technically, after 15 years, it should not serve as a front line," he said. "It should be in reserve status. That's what a lot of fire departments do. Fifteen to 25 (years), then scrap them, part them, whatever."
However, Marshall says the fire chief in Hamilton, Missouri has expressed interest in purchasing Shenandoah's current ladder vehicle.
"There's an industry there that would like to buy them a truck," said Marshall. "It's a smaller community. Somebody like him, who's probably going to 10 fires a year, his ISO rating is probably not going to be at a five or six. It's probably going to be upwards of eight or nine. They're probably going to be not quite as worried about NFPA stipulations."
Currently, Shenandoah's department has access to the Red Oak Fire Department's ladder truck under mutual aid. No dollar amounts for the new truck's purchase were disclosed.